DUI Arrest Following Officer Involved Crash

A Salina Police Officer suffered suspected minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash Sunday evening involving an alleged intoxicated driver.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Sean Scuff of Salina was driving a Dodge Ram pickup headed North on College Avenue. As he was turning left onto Spruce Street he failed to yield the right of way to a Salina Police Department Ford Explorer patrol vehicle.

The police SUV crashed into the pickup truck. During the collision, a tire came off the pickup and struck a Toyota RAV4 SUV.

The police officer, 30-year-old Mathew Pfannenstiel, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail. Scuff could face charges which include DUI.

The crash happened at at 8:40 Sunday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Spruce Street, just south of South Street in Salina.