DUI Arrest, Child Endangerment

Residents inside a home in 700 block of Cherokee called authorities after an intoxicated Salina woman began pounding on their door Saturday night around 10:30pm.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Tyler L. Bastin was arrested for drunk driving after she allegedly pulled into a driveway where she does not live and began yelling to be let inside.

Police say she ripped the screens off some of the home’s windows and kicked and spat on an officer during her arrest.

Bastin is now facing multiple charges tied to the DUI plus 2 counts of child endangerment for having her two children who are under the age of 6-years old in the vehicle.