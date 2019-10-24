Salina, KS

DUI Arrest after Downtown Joyride

KSAL StaffOctober 24, 2019

Patrons at a Salina bar alerted authorities to a suspected drunk driver in the parking lot.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just after midnight Thursday an officer on patrol was sent to the 7th Street parking lot behind Big Nose Kate’s, 121 N. Santa Fe, and observed a Lindsborg man driving a stolen pickup in circles around the lot.

Police say 40-year-old Matthew Mickey then led the officer on a short pursuit which ended after he ran over a small tree on W. Walnut, puncturing two tires. The truck was then disabled after Mickey jumped the curb and slammed the Chevy into a light post.

He’s now facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing the 2006 Chevy Colorado pickup the day before, driving while intoxicated, flee and eluding police, no drivers license and having an open container in the vehicle. The Chevy truck, valued at $4,000 was heavily damaged and had been reported stolen on Wednesday out of Lindsborg.

Matthew C. Mickey

DUI Arrest after Downtown Joyride

