DUI Arrest

A Salina woman was charged with child endangerment after she was arrested for DUI as she drove her teenager to school.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Deanna Garvert was taken into custody on Thursday morning around 7:30am after she allegedly turned her Jeep Cherokee in front of oncoming traffic at the intersection of 9th and Charlotte.

A patrol officer made a traffic stop and discovered she was intoxicated. She’s now facing charges that could include DUI and endangering a child.

The teen was not injured in the incident.