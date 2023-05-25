DUI Arrest

A Salina man was arrested for driving drunk after he hit a telephone pole and ground transformer with a car.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Chris Chaney was taken into custody on Wednesday night after he allegedly backed a 2007 Ford Focus into an Evergy power transformer and then hit a pole with Cox cable line in an alley located in the 100 block of Iron near Ohio Street.

Around 8:10pm, a patrol officer stopped Chaney in the 900 block of Johnstown and placed him under arrest. He’s now facing charges for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle with no driver’s license.