DUI Arrest

KSAL StaffFebruary 21, 2023

A Salina man was treated at the hospital for facial injuries and then arrested on charges for driving under the influence.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 2:10am Sunday, an officer on patrol observed a white truck driving erratically in the 100 block of Front Street.

A short time later, the Chevy Avalanche driven by 42-year-old William Sullivan jumped a curb, ran through a yard and rammed into a tree in the 600 block of E. Ash.

Sullivan in now facing a third DUI charge and traffic violations.

