DUI and Pursuit

A Texas man is facing several charges after leading officers on a pursuit late Thursday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers responded to reports of a disorderly subject at a bar at 2030 S. Ohio Street around midnight.

As officers were in route, the subject, later identified as 33-year-old Rick Cisneros, left the bar in his black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Cisneros then passed a patrol vehicle going 82 mph in a 35 mph zone, and a pursuit ensued.

After numerous twists and turns and a spike strip blowing out one of the truck’s tires in south Salina, Cisneros eventually stopped at a hotel parking lot at 3932 S. Ninth Street.

Cisneros then allegedly exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, but officers apprehended him.

Cisneros is facing numerous possible charges including felony flee and elude, felony interference with a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, no driver’s license in possession, no proof of insurance and numerous traffic violations.