Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 66 °

Duffy Stays Tough on Rangers as Royals Roll

Royals.comMay 25, 2018

ARLINGTON — Whatever has been ailing Royals starter Danny Duffy this season, a trip to Globe Life Park, home of the American League’s weakest offense, was at least a temporary cure in an 8-2 win over the Rangers on Thursday night.

In the opener of a four-game series, Duffy allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks in 7 2/3 innings for his longest outing since July 15 of last season, also against the Rangers. He struck out five and threw a season-high 113 pitches, including 76 strikes.

By and large, the 29-year-old lefty has been disappointing this season, posting a league-high six losses entering Thursday with a whopping 6.88 ERA. Until this gem, he had pitched more than six innings just once in 10 starts, and even that was a forgettable performance — a road loss against the Red Sox in which he allowed 10 hits and four homers in 6 2/3 innings.

On Thursday, against a Rangers lineup featuring five players batting under .200, as well as the AL’s worst batting average (.226) and OPS (.685), Duffy was nearly unhittable after Delino DeShields led off the game with a single before being thrown out at second trying to advance on a wild pitch.

Duffy’s fastball was his strikeout pitch as four of his five third strikes came via the heater. But his slider might have been his most effective pitch, as it kept the Rangers hitters off-balance. Duffy said it was as good as it’s been all season.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez paced the offense with four RBIs. Whit Merrifield drove in two runs and last-minute sub Ramon Torres, batting ninth, scored three times.

Having built an 8-0 lead with Duffy well below 100 pitches, Yost sent him back out for the eighth inning, when Rougned Odor broke up the shutout with a single to drive in Joey Gallo, who doubled earlier. Yost and Duffy said there was never any thought of letting the lefty call it a night after seven innings.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Butera, Royals Roll in 10th to Win I-70 Serie...

May 24, 2018 6:30 am

Hammel Baffles Cards for First Win in I-70 Ti...

May 23, 2018 6:11 am

Kennedy Burned by Big frame in Loss to Cards

May 22, 2018 6:00 am

Royals Fall as Duffy Can’t Solve Season Woes

May 20, 2018 9:03 am

Latest Stories

Top News

Suspect Sought in Peeping Case

Police are looking for a man who was allegedly taking photos of a woman while she was in a dressing ...

May 25, 2018 Comments

Pods to be Demolished Tuesday

Top News

May 25, 2018

AUDIO/LIVE UPDATES: 2018 State Trac...

Sports News

May 25, 2018

2018 State Baseball & Softball...

Sports News

May 25, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Festival Medallion Hunt B...
May 25, 2018Comments
Manhattan Man Banned From...
May 25, 2018Comments
Body of Missing Wichita B...
May 25, 2018Comments
Westar – KCP&L...
May 25, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH