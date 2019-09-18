Salina, KS

Duffy dominates A’s, but KC bats kept at bay

Royals.comSeptember 18, 2019

OAKLAND — For the second game in a row, the Royals competed fiercely but fruitlessly against one of the American League’s best teams, ultimately absorbing a 1-0, 11-inning loss to the A’s on Wednesday at the Coliseum. Mark Canha’s two-out RBI single walked it off for the A’s.

Oakland finally broke through against right-hander Jesse Hahn, the Royals’ fifth reliever. Hahn walked Jurickson Profar to open the A’s half of the 11th. Profar stole second base as Marcus Semien struck out swinging. Matt Chapman then struck out looking, bringing Hahn closer to survival. But after Matt Olson was intentionally walked, Canha lashed his game-winning hit inside the right-field line.

Both starters pitched magnificently. Kansas City’s Danny Duffy lasted seven innings and allowed two hits while walking one and striking out six. Oakland’s Homer Bailey also worked seven innings, yielding three hits. He walked one and struck out 11, one short of his career high.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

