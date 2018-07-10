Salina, KS

Now: 96 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 74 °

Duffy Dazzles, but KC’s Bullpen Woes Continue

Royals.comJuly 10, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS — Royals left-hander Danny Duffy was back on his “A” game Monday night.

After getting roughed up for six runs over six innings in his last outing, Duffy came back and fired six scoreless innings against the Twins, continuing his personal upsurge that started in late May.

Yet it wasn’t enough, as the Royals’ bullpen gave up two runs in the seventh and the Twins held on for a 3-1 victory at Target Field. The Royals now have lost 10 straight and 28 of 32.

“I thought [that last start was a blip],” Duffy said. “I think I’ve figured out quite a bit over the last two starts.”

Lefty reliever Tim Hill gave up a double to Bobby Wilson, who was hitting .131, to lead off the seventh, and a single by Joe Mauer pushed Wilson to third. An infield groundout by Eddie Rosario brought home the tying run, and Eduardo Escobar later singled home another run off Kevin McCarthy.

Brandon Maurer gave up another run in the eighth.

Duffy, though, was sharp from the get-go, striking out the side in the first. Mixing his four-seam fastball with an impressive curveball, Duffy struck out nine. He walked two and gave up six harmless singles.

“We’re starting to figure out how to get that [curveball] down when we need to,” Duffy said. “It’s great that Salvy [Salvador Perez] has so much confidence now in calling it. He called a hell of a game. I’m really enjoying throwing my curveball these days because I’m not losing it up like I used to. Just stay in the lane.”

Since May 24, Duffy has dialed up six outings in which he went at least six innings and gave up one or zero runs. His ERA dropped to 4.89, its lowest since April 17.

“Pretty much simple approach tonight,” Duffy said. “When I fell behind, I just put the ball down and away. That may not be our game plan going forward, but we were able to get out of some stuff with our fastball.”

The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the third when Alex Gordon and Alcides Escobar delivered back-to-back doubles. But the offense, as has been the case since the beginning of June, did virtually nothing thereafter, finishing the night with just seven hits.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Merrifield’s 5 hits Not Enough in Final...

July 9, 2018 8:38 am

Royals Sign Japanese Pitcher Kaito Yuki

 8:35 am

Keller Stumbles after Royals Provide Early Le...

July 8, 2018 9:43 am

Hammel Burned by Early HRs in Royals’ Loss

July 7, 2018 8:30 am

Latest Stories

Top News

Generation Axe to Rock Stiefel Agai...

A group of some of the greatest axe men in the history of rock n roll are coming back to Salina. ...

July 10, 2018 Comments

Rifle Stolen in Broad Daylight

Top News

July 10, 2018

Gun Stolen from Chevy Truck

Kansas News

July 10, 2018

Harris Jr., Reesing & Brown to...

Sports News

July 10, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Gun Stolen from Chevy Tru...
July 10, 2018Comments
Minnesota Man in Jail Aft...
July 10, 2018Comments
Kobach Fully Registers Vo...
July 10, 2018Comments
USD 305 Board to Reorgani...
July 9, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH