Duda’s Homer Carries Royals Past Indians

After a couple rough outings, the Kansas City bullpen settled in on a cold Saturday afternoon.

The quartet of Ian Kennedy, Brian Boyer, Justin Grimm and Kelvin Herrera limited Cleveland to six hits in a 1-0 victory for the Royals over the Cleveland Indians.

Kennedy was the headliner, giving up just four hits in six innings of work. The right-hander also recorded eight strikeouts, keeping the Tribe guessing all game long.

Kansas City’s offense wasn’t much better, racking up just three hits. The most important one came in the seventh when first baseman Lucas Duda hit a homer off Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer. Baurer tossed eight innings, allowing three hits, one run with seven strikeouts.

Boyer, Grimm and Herrera locked up the Cleveland lineup, allowing Herrera to earn his second save of the season.

Kansas City wraps up the series Sunday. First pitch is at 12:10 with pregame at 11:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.