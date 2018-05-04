Duda Leads Royals Past Tigers

KANSAS CITY — Over the past week, Royals manager Ned Yost has said repeatedly that he is seeing his offense methodically come out of its season-long funk.

On Thursday against Detroit at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals’ offense surfaced in a big way in a 10-6 win over the Tigers. The 10 runs were the most Kansas City has scored since April 9.

Alex Gordon and Jorge Soler homered to continue their hot streaks, and catcher Salvador Perez also hit a two-run shot, while Lucas Duda had three hits and four RBIs.

Gordon also recorded three hits to raise his batting average to .303, while Soler, whose home run traveled a projected 441 feet per Statcast™, now has a nine-game hitting streak.

The Royals needed as much offense as they could get on a day in which starter Eric Skoglund struggled, giving up five runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.