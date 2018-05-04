Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 51 °

Duda Leads Royals Past Tigers

Royals.comMay 3, 2018

KANSAS CITY — Over the past week, Royals manager Ned Yost has said repeatedly that he is seeing his offense methodically come out of its season-long funk.

On Thursday against Detroit at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals’ offense surfaced in a big way in a 10-6 win over the Tigers. The 10 runs were the most Kansas City has scored since April 9.

Alex Gordon and Jorge Soler homered to continue their hot streaks, and catcher Salvador Perez also hit a two-run shot, while Lucas Duda had three hits and four RBIs.

Gordon also recorded three hits to raise his batting average to .303, while Soler, whose home run traveled a projected 441 feet per Statcast™, now has a nine-game hitting streak.

The Royals needed as much offense as they could get on a day in which starter Eric Skoglund struggled, giving up five runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Royals Rely on Soler Power to Clip Sox in 13t...

May 2, 2018 7:17 am

Hammel Struggles in Royals Loss

May 1, 2018 7:26 am

Merrifield Delivers in Royals’ Win

April 30, 2018 7:02 am

Royals Snap Out of Sox Slump Behind Skoglund

April 29, 2018 10:02 am

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Suspicious Car Fire

Salina Police are looking for a possible known suspect in a suspicious vehicle fire that occurred ea...

May 4, 2018 Comments

Wicked Weather Rewind

Kansas News

May 4, 2018

Girl Scouts Award $26,500 in Schola...

Top News

May 4, 2018

State Employees Set for a Pay Raise

Top News

May 4, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Suspicious Car Fire
May 4, 2018Comments
Wicked Weather Rewind
May 4, 2018Comments
New Sculptures Appear Sat...
May 3, 2018Comments
Discover Salina Naturally...
May 3, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH