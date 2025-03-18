Ducks Unlimited Resurfacing in Salina

A nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation, restoration, and management of wetland habitats for the benefit of waterfowl is making a comeback in Salina.

According to Ducks Unlimited, the group is no stranger to the Smoky Hill River Valley, North Central Kansas, or Saline County. In fact, Saline County once hosted a staple banquet in Kansas for many years.

From those roots, the outdoor tradition and support for the conservation mission in the Salina area is still high. Last fall a small group of concerned sportsmen pulled together to begin rebuilding the Salina Ducks Unlimited chapter. While this chapter has a long, and storied, past; it had not functioned for two years. Ultimately, the goal is to rebuild the volunteer-led chapter to a point where they can host their own Ducks Unlimited banquet.

The group have built a strong cast of volunteers and is currently planning their spring event. They wanted to bring this chapter back to town and build a long-term foundation to put this chapter back in the front-runners of events in Kansas.

This year’s dinner banquet is on Saturday, March 29th at the Salina 4-H Building. Doors open at 5:30pm, and they urge everyone to be on time. There will be numerous raffles which they expect to sell out early in the evening.

A live auction line-up includes 4 of the finest firearms ever offered by the organization with names like Beretta, Marlin, and Colt.

A top-notch dinner, catered by Howard Wagyu, will precede the nights entertainment.

They are only offering 225 seats to this event, with only 15 sponsor tables available. Early bird purchasing discounts end on March 15th.

Visit www.ksdu.org for more details about the event.