Drunk Driver Hits House

KSAL Staff January 8, 2018

No one was hurt after a drunk driver punched a hole through a house with his Jeep.

Salina Police arrested 47-year-old David Oliver on Sunday after he allegedly missed a turn off Crawford and rammed a hole into a home located at 646 Prairie Lane around 12:30am.

Bonnie Jensen told officers at the scene that she had just walked from her living room into her bedroom when Oliver’s 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed through her living room wall.

Police say he then backed up over the wreckage and drove on – striking a mailbox at 2650 Chukar.

Officers arrested him at his home a short time later after he parked in the garage at 631 Quail Hollow.

Oliver is now facing multiple charges including DUI, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

