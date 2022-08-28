Drunk Driver Crackdown

In the days leading up to Labor Day extra local law enforcement are mobilizing to specifically keep impaired drivers off the road.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, drivers are advised through Labor Day, September 7th, the agency has joined other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.”

It is illegal to drive while impaired, yet one person is killed in a drunk driving crash every 52 minutes in the United States. Just one drink before driving can put you and others in danger, because alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination.

Driving after consuming alcohol or any other potentially impairing substance is a choice you make.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, The You Drink. You Drive. You Lose enforcement campaign is intended to remind drivers to take a moment to consider how it would be to begin every day with the memory of your decision if it resulted in injury or death. If you are driving impaired, you are not only more likely to crash, but that crash is much more likely to cause serious injury or death. Think about your family, your friends, your coworkers, neighbors.

And, always wear your seat belt, it’s your best defense against impaired drivers. Every trip, every time.

You can count on this agency to vigorously enforce impaired driving and other traffic laws, not just during this enforcement campaign but all through the year in order to save lives.