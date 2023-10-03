Drunk Driver Allegedly Hits 7 Parked Cars

Damages and dollar amounts are still be accessed after a Salina man pinballed his car through a neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 5:30am, officers found 43-year-old Tercero Williams unresponsive in his car after he allegedly hit multiple vehicles as he drove a 2005 Cadillac in the 1600 block of W. Republic.

Police say Williams is facing multiple traffic charges including DUI after he ran into 7 parked cars, 3 trash cans, a fence, 2 carports and a fire hydrant.

He was transported to the hospital by EMS to be checked on and then booked into the Saline County Jail.