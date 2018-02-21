Salina, KS

Drums and Harley Seat Stolen

February 21, 2018
Saline County Sheriff truck

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a storage shed burglary.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, sometime between December 1, 2017 and February 16 of this year, someone forced a window open on a storage building located in the 700 block of Maple in Gypsum and removed numerous items including a bass drum, sabre brand drums, a Harley Davidson motorcycle seat, stereo speakers and a model of a building.

Steven Vernon, owner of Vernon Manufacturing told deputies he had not visited the storage space, which is a few doors down from his company, since early December.

Loss is listed at $9000.

