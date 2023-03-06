Drugs, Guns Seized Following Chase

Methamphetamine, heroin, thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, marijuana, and guns were seized following a high peed pursuit near Abilene and a couple from Colorado were arrested.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on March 2nd at approximately 12:15 PM, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a 2021 Toyota passenger car for traffic infractions on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.

The Toyota accelerated rapidly in an attempt to flee and the deputy initiated a pursuit. The Toyota swerved toward patrol vehicles during the pursuit. The pursuit exited Interstate 70 and went south on Jeep Road. The Toyota attempted to turn onto a gravel driveway in the 2000 Block of Jeep Road but crashed into the ditch and then proceeded to drive into a field.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the male driver exited the vehicle. The male began to flee on foot but was apprehended after a short distance.

The driver was identified as Joel Edward Hayes, 37, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A female passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in Abilene Hospital due to injuries received when the Toyota traveled through the ditch. The female passenger was identified as Brenna Alison Fitzgerald, 29, of Peyton, Colorado.

Further investigation resulted in the recovery of numerous stolen tools from Colorado Springs, two guns, over 9,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, 1.4 lbs of methamphetamine, 84 grams of heroin, 34 grams of marijuana, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Joel Edward Hayes was booked into the Dickinson County Jail and charges of flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute opioids, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen property, criminal damage to property, and aggravated assault on a Law Enforcement Officer are being requested. Hayes was also arrested on a warrant that was issued in El Paso County, Colorado for fail to appear on drug and weapon related charges.

Brenna Alison Fitzgerald was booked into the Dickinson County jail and charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute opioids, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property are being requested.