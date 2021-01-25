Salina, KS

Now: 33 °

Currently: Light Rain Fog/Mist

Hi: 33 ° | Lo: 17 °

BREAKING NEWS

Drugs and Gun Found Inside Stolen Vehicle

KSAL StaffJanuary 25, 2021

A Salina man is arrested after being found inside of a stolen vehicle with drugs and a weapon on Saturday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 31-year-old Arthur Strickland, Salina, is arrested on several charges after being found in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Wichita.

At 6:05 p.m. Saturday, an officer on patrol observed a 2014 KIA Soul traveling south on N. 9th St. The officer ran the tag and discovered the vehicle had been reported as stolen from Wichita.

The car then pulled in to Pump Mart, 1118 N. 9th, and the officer made contact with Strickland, who was driving the vehicle.

After searching the car, officers found over a pound of methamphetamine, $3,855 in cash and a Springfield 1911 .45 caliber hand gun.

Strickland is charged with possession with the intent to distribute a certain stimulant, no drug tax stamp, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

2 Sheds Destroyed When a Trash Fire...

Burning trash spreads to two nearby sheds resulting in a fire and property loss in northwest Saline ...

January 25, 2021 Comments

Drugs and Gun Found Inside Stolen V...

Kansas News

January 25, 2021

Salvation Army Surpasses Holiday Go...

Top News

January 25, 2021

FOCO Announces Our Kingdom Reigns T...

Sports News

January 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 Sheds Destroyed When a ...
January 25, 2021Comments
Drugs and Gun Found Insid...
January 25, 2021Comments
Fort Riley Has $1.81 Bill...
January 25, 2021Comments
Girl Scout Cookie Season ...
January 24, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices