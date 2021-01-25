Drugs and Gun Found Inside Stolen Vehicle

A Salina man is arrested after being found inside of a stolen vehicle with drugs and a weapon on Saturday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 31-year-old Arthur Strickland, Salina, is arrested on several charges after being found in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Wichita.

At 6:05 p.m. Saturday, an officer on patrol observed a 2014 KIA Soul traveling south on N. 9th St. The officer ran the tag and discovered the vehicle had been reported as stolen from Wichita.

The car then pulled in to Pump Mart, 1118 N. 9th, and the officer made contact with Strickland, who was driving the vehicle.

After searching the car, officers found over a pound of methamphetamine, $3,855 in cash and a Springfield 1911 .45 caliber hand gun.

Strickland is charged with possession with the intent to distribute a certain stimulant, no drug tax stamp, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance.