Drug Task Force Seizes Guns, Drugs, Cash

Guns, drugs, and drug money were all taken off the streets this week by the I 135 / I 70 Drug Task Force.

According to police, since February of 2021, the I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force has been conducting drug distribution investigations on individuals located in Salina. During the course of the investigation they identified three individuals who were conducting ongoing drug distributions from residences in Salina. The I-135/I- 70 Drug Task Force obtained probable cause to secure search warrants for three separate locations in Salina, Kansas in regards to these individuals.

As a result of obtaining these search warrants, the I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force served the following search warrants.

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, the I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of N. 9th Street, in Salina. During the service of this search warrant, the following items were seized:

Over five ounces of cocaine

Over three grams of psilocybin mushrooms

Over $21,000 in cash

.45 caliber semi-auto handgun

Over twenty grams of marijuana and THC Gummies

Arrests are pending from this drug investigation.

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force served a search warrant at 924 E. Kirwin Avenue, in Salina. During the service of this search warrant, the following items were seized:

Over one pound of THC wax

Over $1,300 in cash

AR-15 rifle

2005 BMW 325I automobile

Over one pound of marijuana

Arrested was 21-year-old Oscar Lopez-Garcia 924 E. Kirwin on charges which could include Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Felony Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Tax Stamp violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Possession of Firearm.

Also arrested was 22-year old Antonio Lopez 924 E. Kirwin on charges that could include Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (two times), Possession of Felony Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Tax Stamp violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Drug Proceeds.

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, the Salina Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant at 627 Washington Street, in Salina for the I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force. During the service of this search warrant, the following items were seized:

Over three grams of psilocybin mushrooms

Over $15,000 in cash

Glock 9mm handgun with three magazines

(two 33-round extended) Over two pounds of marijuana

Arrested was 18-year-old Zachary D. Swarts 0f 627 Washington Street on charges which could include Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Felony Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Tax Stamp violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Drug Proceeds, and Possession of Marijuana.

These police investigations are ongoing. If you have any information concerning any of these events, or any other illegal drug activities, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or you can visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.