Drug Task Force Makes Arrest

A Salina Drug Task Force on-going investigation culminated with an arrest over the weekend.

According to Salina Police, Saturday night at about 7:00 the task force made contact with 47-year-old Alphonse Baham. Located on Baham’s person was over 10 grams of suspected Fentanyl.

A subsequent search warrant was executed at a residence in the 600 block of Johnstown. During the search, additional items relating to the distribution of fentanyl were located as well as two firearms. It was determined two children under the age of 18 also resided at the residence.

Baham was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

Distribution of Fentanyl less than 100 grams

One count of Felony Paraphernalia

One count Distribution of Fentanyl less than a 1,000 feet from a school

One count of a No Drug Tax Stamp

One count of Aggravated Endangerment of a Child

One count of Felony Obstruction

One count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm

One count of misdemeanor Paraphernalia

The investigation is on-going.