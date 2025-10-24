Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration Team Up for the 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

On Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. law enforcement agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country. DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For sixteen years, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans safely dispose of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—to prevent drug misuse and abuse.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at nearly 4,500 drop-off locations nationwide.

What: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When: Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Who: Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Where: Dillons 1235 E Cloud ST (Patio in front of Pharmacy Drive thru)

Salina Regional Health Center 400 S Santa Fe Ave (Main Entrance)

Walmart 2900 S 9th ST (South Front Entrance)

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 19.8 million pounds (10,000 tons) of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.