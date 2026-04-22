Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration are teaming up for the 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. law enforcement agencies will participate in DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country. They will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Salina County Sheriff Deputies will be at three locations accepting drop offs. Those locations include:

Dillons 1235 E Cloud ST (Patio in front of Pharmacy Drive thru)

Walmart 2900 S 9 th ST (South Front Entrance)

Salina Regional Health Center 400 S Santa Fe Ave (Circle Drive)

For sixteen years, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans safely dispose of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—to prevent drug misuse and abuse.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at nearly 4,500 drop-off locations nationwide.

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 19.8 million pounds (10,000 tons) of medication from circulation since its inception. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

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For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.