Drug “Take Back” Added to Sunflower Fair Line Up

A “Drug Take Back” will be part this week’s Sunflower Fair. The “Hello Yellow Brick Road!” Sunflower Fair is this Tuesday from 8 am to 4 pm at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.
The Saline County’s Sheriff’s Office will accept old and unused prescription drugs at event.
The drug take back is among the wide array of exhibits, 12 workshops, speakers, health screenings and activities in the Sunflower Fair line-up.
“We are delighted to provide older Kansans, people living with disabilities and caregivers with this opportunity to safely dispose of their expired or unused prescription medications,” said Julie Govert Walter, NC-FH AAA Executive Director.
Many people think it’s OK to flush unwanted or out-of-date prescriptions or over-the counter drugs down the toilet but this is now discouraged because of increasing concerns about harm to our water supply.
“Disposing of medications at a Drug Take-Back event is safest and the best practice,” Walter said.
Fair highlights include the presentation “Why Prescription Drugs Cost So Much in the United States” by Philadelphia magazine editor Brian Howard. at the Fair’s 9 am session. A Listening Session on Aging and Health Care in Rural Kansas happens at 3 p.m. Other sessions will focus on maintaining balance and preventing falls, Spotting fraudsters and scammers, What caregivers need to know to succeed as a Power of Attorney, “Taste the Rainbow, a demonstration of healthful food choices and a session on “Alzheimers and Dementia” and exercises that can be done in one’s chair.
Sunflower Fair Workshops:
Morning Workshops:
“Maintaining Your Balance On The Yellow Brick Road”
- Talk Show
Salina Regional Health Care
Talk Show Participants Jan Cook, OTR/L, Ken Bahr, PT, DPT, Mike Mattek, Salina Regional Health Center
- Auntie Em and Uncle Henry’s Favorite Chair— Fun chair exercises
SW Heritage Hall —Morning Only Olivia Hohendorf
- How to Spot and Avoid Flying Monkeys, Fraudsters and Scammers
Lee Modesitt, Director of Government Affairs and Communications, Kansas Insurance Department
- The Wonderful Wizard
A tribute to everything Wizard of Oz by Chris Glasgow, Curator for the Oz Museum
- Taste the Rainbow! Colors for Happier Health
Food demonstration by Karen Seymour, LD, RD—Special Guest
- Avoid Transforming into a Wicked Witch! How Caregivers Can be Successful Powers of Attorney
Paul Shipp, Managing Attorney Kansas Legal Services
Sunflower Fair Afternoon Workshops:
(Choose one: many workshops repeat from morning)
- Don’t Fall! Keep Your Ruby Slippers In The Closet and Other Practical Fall Prevention Tips
Salina Regional Hospital Talk Show Participants Jan Cook, OTR/L , Ken Bahr, PT, DPT, Mike Mattek, Salina Regional Health Center
- Are We Still in Kansas? Lindsborg’s Swedish Folk Dancers
SW Heritage Hall—Afternoon only
- The Bewitched Brain: Alzheimer’s Disease and Brain Health
Room 201—Afternoon Only
Michele Niedens, LSCSW, University of Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Center