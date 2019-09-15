Salina, KS

Drug “Take Back” Added to Sunflower Fair Line Up

KSAL StaffSeptember 15, 2019

A “Drug Take Back” will be part this week’s Sunflower Fair.  The “Hello Yellow Brick Road!” Sunflower Fair is this Tuesday from 8 am to 4 pm at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

The Saline County’s Sheriff’s Office will accept old and unused prescription drugs at event.

The drug take back is among the wide array of exhibits, 12 workshops, speakers, health screenings and activities in the Sunflower Fair line-up.

“We are delighted to provide older Kansans, people living with disabilities and caregivers with this opportunity to safely dispose of their expired or unused prescription medications,” said Julie Govert Walter, NC-FH AAA Executive Director.

Many people think it’s OK to flush unwanted or out-of-date prescriptions or over-the counter drugs down the toilet but this is now discouraged because of increasing concerns about harm to our water supply.

“Disposing of medications at a Drug Take-Back event is safest and the best practice,” Walter said.

Fair highlights include the presentation “Why Prescription Drugs Cost So Much in the United States” by Philadelphia magazine editor Brian Howard.  at the Fair’s 9 am session.  A Listening Session on Aging and Health Care in Rural Kansas happens at 3 p.m.   Other sessions will focus on maintaining balance and preventing falls, Spotting fraudsters and scammers, What caregivers need to know to succeed as a Power of Attorney, “Taste the Rainbow, a demonstration of healthful food choices and a session on “Alzheimers and Dementia” and  exercises that can be done in one’s chair.

Sunflower Fair Workshops:

Morning Workshops:

“Maintaining Your Balance On The Yellow Brick Road”

  •  Talk Show 

 Salina Regional Health Care

Talk Show Participants  Jan Cook, OTR/L, Ken Bahr, PT, DPT,  Mike Mattek, Salina Regional Health Center

                                       

  • Auntie Em and Uncle Henry’s Favorite Chair—   Fun chair exercises

SW Heritage Hall   —Morning Only   Olivia Hohendorf

   

  • How to Spot and Avoid Flying Monkeys, Fraudsters and Scammers

Lee Modesitt, Director of Government Affairs and Communications, Kansas Insurance Department

 

  • The Wonderful Wizard

A tribute to everything Wizard of Oz by Chris Glasgow, Curator for the Oz Museum

 

  • Taste the Rainbow!  Colors for Happier Health

Food demonstration by Karen Seymour, LD, RDSpecial Guest

    

  • Avoid Transforming into a Wicked Witch! How Caregivers Can be Successful Powers of Attorney

           Paul Shipp, Managing Attorney Kansas Legal Services

 

Sunflower Fair Afternoon Workshops:

(Choose one: many workshops repeat from morning)

  •  Don’t Fall!  Keep Your Ruby Slippers In The Closet and Other Practical Fall Prevention Tips

Salina Regional Hospital Talk Show Participants  Jan Cook, OTR/L , Ken Bahr, PT, DPT, Mike Mattek, Salina Regional Health Center

  •   Are We Still in Kansas? Lindsborg’s Swedish Folk Dancers

SW Heritage HallAfternoon only

  • The Bewitched Brain: Alzheimer’s Disease and Brain Health

Room 201—Afternoon Only     

Michele Niedens, LSCSW, University of Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Center

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019.

