Drug Take Back a Success

Law enforcement officials collected over four hundred pounds of unused and outdated medications over the weekend during the DEA National Drug Take-Back Day.

Lt. Sean Kochanowski with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 443.6 pounds of medications were collected at four drop off locations on Saturday.

The event was part of a nationwide effort to safely dispose of leftover medications to prevent accidental or intentional misuse.

Since the Drug Take-Back Day program began in 2010, more than 118 tons of unwanted medications have been collected and destroyed in Kansas alone.

Kochanowski says over the past eleven years, authorities have now taken back well over 13,000 pounds of unwanted and unused medications.