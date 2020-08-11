Drug, Speeding Charges

A Salina man was taken into custody Monday night after authorities allegedly found methamphetamine and marijuana in his SUV.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Terrence Szczepaniak is facing multiple drug charges after being stopped on Interstate 70 for speeding. Around 10pm a deputy on patrol clocked the 2010 Ford Explorer traveling at 93-mph in a 75-mph zone, east of Salina near milepost 264.

As the officer approached the SUV he noticed pot in the center console which led to a search of the vehicle, revealing 55-grams of meth, 20-grams of pot plus a pipe.

Szczepaniak in now facing charges that could include possession with intent to distribute drugs plus a charge for speeding.