Drug Related Arrest on I-70

KSAL StaffDecember 12, 2019

A stop on Interstate-70 leads to drug charges for a couple from Kentucky.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan around 1:30am Thursday, a deputy on patrol stopped a driver just west of the Niles Road exit on I-70 for failure to maintain a lane.

The deputy noticed drug paraphernalia in the 2010 Nissan Cube and a search of the vehicle then revealed 7 1/2-pounds of marijuana packaged up for sale. The driver, 39-year-old Angela Browning of Ashland, KY is now facing charges that could include possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Photo courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

 

Deputies also arrested her passenger, 43-year-old James Blankenship of Lettsburg, KY for like charges plus an additional charge for possession of methamphetamine.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

