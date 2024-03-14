Drug Operation Held by Local State, Federal Agencies

A drug operation was initiated by local, state and federal agencies regarding the distribution of fentanyl around Salina/Saline County. Specifically the West Central Salina area.

Five residential search warrants were served by the KBI High Risk Warrant team and the Salina PD SWAT teams.

During the drug operation, federal agencies seized over 2,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills and are currently testing to prove them fentanyl.

Agencies also found substances of suspected meth and amphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, THC wax, mushrooms along with several illegal firearms.

The agencies that conducted this operation were the I-70, I-135 drug task force along with other law enforcement agencies.

Residents of the Salina/Saline Co. community assisted and cooperated with the federal agencies in their operation.

Arrests are anticipated as this is an on-going investigation.