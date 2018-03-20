Drug Charges for Salina Man

An investigation into criminal threats leads to drug charges for a Salina man.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that officers were called to a south Salina home on Saint Patrick’s Day after a male and female in their twenties told police how an acquaintance had threatened them with bodily harm.

On Monday evening the investigation led police to a home in the 1600 block of Osborne to speak with 26-year-old James Fontenot.

Captain Sweeney says officers noticed the strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the residence while taking Fontenot into custody who allegedly resisted arrest by not complying with the officers commands to place his hands behind his back.

A short time later police obtained a search warrant and found over 70-grams of raw marijuana, personal use cocaine, personal use edible pot products plus digital scales, drug paraphernalia and $1,400 in suspected drug proceeds.

Fontenot is now facing numerous charges for allegedly making criminal threats, resisting arrest and felony possession of illegal drugs with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school.