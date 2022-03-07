Drug busts in Abilene send four people to jail.

According to the Dickinson County Sherriff’s Office, on March 4th at approximately 10:00 am, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and Abilene Police Department conducted a joint operation involving the simultaneous execution of search warrants regarding the sale of methamphetamine at 400 SE 2nd Street and 321 NE 12th Street in Abilene.

During the execution of the search warrants, evidence of the possession and distribution of methamphetamine was found and seized.

Jerry W. Smith, Jr. (39) of Abilene was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Unlawful Acquisition of Drug Proceeds, No Drug Tax Stamp, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Christopher A. Smith (64) of Abilene was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Opiates, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana and an Arrest and Detain Order issued by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Fallan K. Perkins (36) of Abilene was arrested on three warrants issued by other jurisdictions.

Nikki P. Nelson (30) of Abilene was arrested on an Arrest and Detain Order issued by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

All arrested persons were transported to the Dickinson County Detention Center where they were held, pending first appearance.