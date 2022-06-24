Drug Busts in Abilene

A two-month investigation into the sale of methamphetamine culminated with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit making a couple of arrests.

According to the agency, deputies assigned to the Drug Enforcement Unit with the assistance of the Abilene Police Department took into custody 49-year-old Mark B. St. Pierre 49-year-old Sara M. Duncan both of Abilene.

Subsequent to the arrests, a search warrant was executed at their home in the 700 block of NW 8th Street in Abilene. During the search a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, opiates, and drug paraphernalia were located.

Each could face the following charges:

Mark B. St. Pierre

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine within 1000 ft. of a school

Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana within 1000 ft. of a school

Cultivation/Manufacture of Marijuana

Possession of Opiates

Possession of Psilocybin (hallucinogenic)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Unlawful acquisition of drug proceeds

No Kansas drug tax stamp

Sara M. Duncan

(4) counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 ft. of a school

Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana within 1000 ft. of a school

Cultivation/Manufacture of Marijuana

Possession of Opiates

Possession of Psilocybin (hallucinogenic)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Unlawful acquisition of drug proceeds

No Kansas drug tax stamp

This case is ongoing and further arrests are possible.

The Dickinson County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit wants to remind citizens that anyone who has information in regards to the use/distribution of illegal drugs are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-263-4081. Citizens can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County at 1-888-535-8477 or the Crime Stoppers online/mobile app via www.p3tips.com.

Lastly, if you or someone you love is suffering from drug addiction and would like treatment options you may contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.