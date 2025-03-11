Drug Bust Results Three People Arrested

Salina authorities arrest three people on drug charges at a home.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Monday, March 10th the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), US Postal Investors and the Salina Police Department (SPD) Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of S. Phillips.

Allegedly, it was determined there was an illegal distribution of drugs that occurred at the home. Authorities located and arrested three suspects that were involved on the following charges: