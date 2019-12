A suspect linked to a Barton County drug bust is in custody.

According to the local sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Kortnie Nowak was arrested following the Wednesday-afternoon search of a home Northeast 30th Avenue. The Kansas resident, who authorities say also had two outstanding warrants in Russell County, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A second suspect in the case, 46-year-old Dustin Sullivan, reportedly remains at large.