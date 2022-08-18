Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 63 °

Drug and Battery Charges

KSAL StaffAugust 18, 2022

An expired tag on a pickup leads to the arrest of the truck’s passenger on Wednesday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 11pm Wednesday an officer stopped a 1997 Ram 1500 truck in the 300 block of N. 12th Street for operating with an expired plate. A backup K-9 unit arrived on scene as well and the dog indicated there were illegal drugs in the truck.

Police say a passenger with an active warrant refused to exit the vehicle and tussled with officers before being tased and handcuffed.

Twenty three-year-old Jesse Wray of Salina is now facing multiple charges that could include battery of law enforcement officers, possession of pot and paraphernalia.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Drug and Battery Charges

An expired tag on a pickup leads to the arrest of the truck's passenger on Wednesday night. Polic...

August 18, 2022 Comments

K-State, Hughes Agree to Contract E...

Sports News

August 18, 2022

High Speed Arrest

Kansas News

August 18, 2022

Men’s Cross County picked fou...

Sports News

August 18, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Drug and Battery Charges
August 18, 2022Comments
High Speed Arrest
August 18, 2022Comments
Federal Charges in Child ...
August 18, 2022Comments
Brookville Hotel Reopens ...
August 17, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra