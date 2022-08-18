Drug and Battery Charges

An expired tag on a pickup leads to the arrest of the truck’s passenger on Wednesday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 11pm Wednesday an officer stopped a 1997 Ram 1500 truck in the 300 block of N. 12th Street for operating with an expired plate. A backup K-9 unit arrived on scene as well and the dog indicated there were illegal drugs in the truck.

Police say a passenger with an active warrant refused to exit the vehicle and tussled with officers before being tased and handcuffed.

Twenty three-year-old Jesse Wray of Salina is now facing multiple charges that could include battery of law enforcement officers, possession of pot and paraphernalia.