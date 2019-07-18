Salina, KS

Now: 87 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 102 ° | Lo: 79 °

BREAKING NEWS

Drowsy Russell County Crash

Jeremy BohnJuly 18, 2019

A Nevada man is sent to the hospital after crashing his vehicle on Interstate-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSAL News that his pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-70 in Russell County when the driver fell asleep and struck the guardrail in the median. The truck traveled back across the eastbound lanes of traffic rolling an unknown amount of times before coming to a rest in the south ditch on its side.

46-year-old Dennis Michael Butcher, Pahrump, Nev., was sent to Russell Regional Hospital with a suspected minor injury. He was buckled up.

The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

Duffy sets tone as Royals win 5th s...

KANSAS CITY -- Something has gotten into these Royals. A strong pitching performance by left-hand...

July 18, 2019 Comments

Drowsy Russell County Crash

Kansas News

July 18, 2019

Authorities Seek Masked Man Who Rob...

Kansas News

July 18, 2019

Moon Movie Tonight at SPL

Top News

July 18, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Drowsy Russell County Cra...
July 18, 2019Comments
Authorities Seek Masked M...
July 18, 2019Comments
Excessive Heat Warning
July 17, 2019Comments
Rope Trick Cowboy
July 17, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH