Drowsy Russell County Crash

A Nevada man is sent to the hospital after crashing his vehicle on Interstate-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSAL News that his pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-70 in Russell County when the driver fell asleep and struck the guardrail in the median. The truck traveled back across the eastbound lanes of traffic rolling an unknown amount of times before coming to a rest in the south ditch on its side.

46-year-old Dennis Michael Butcher, Pahrump, Nev., was sent to Russell Regional Hospital with a suspected minor injury. He was buckled up.

The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.