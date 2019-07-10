Drowsy Driver Hurt in Crash

A drowsy driver was injured in single-vehicle crash in rural Dickinson County Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Brittany Jones of Milford was driving a 2003 2003 Mitsubishi Galant headed north on U.S. Highway 77 when she fell asleep. The car veered across the center line and into a ditch. It then traveled in a ditch and struck a culvert on a driveway.

Jones, who was buckled up, was transported to the hospital in Herington with suspected serious injuries. A 4-month-old child in the car who was properly secured in a child safety seat was not hurt.

The crash happened Tuesday night on U.S. 77 Highway, about two miles north of the junction with K-4 Highway in Dickinson County.