Drowsy Driver Causes Crash

A single-vehicle crash caused by a drowsy driver sent four people to the hospital early Sunday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 61-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck on Interstate 70 pulling a trailer. She fell asleep and struck guardrail, causing the truck to roll. It came to a rest on its wheels. The trailer detached and came to rest in the median.

All four people in the truck were transported to the hospital in Junction City to be treated for possible injuries. They are identified as:

63-year-old Tamara Kemp from Kalamazoo, Michigan

59-year-old Christine Hoadley from Galesburg, Michigan

11-year-old Elijah Turcotte from Michigan

8-year-old Remington Davis from Michigan

The crash happened just before 7:30 Sunday morning on I 70 in Geary County, just west of Humboldt Creek Rd.