Drownings at Kansas Lakes

Authorities are investigating what are believed to be drowning deaths at a couple of Kansas lakes.

According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday morning deputies responded to Maxwell State Lake for a report of a found body. The body is an adult white male and is a victim of apparent drowning. The Canton PD/Fire/EMS and the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks are assisting in the investigation.

A man is dead following a possible drowning at an eastern Kansas lake. Paola police say that a man was located by a water rescue team and pronounced dead at Lake Miola on Sunday night. The victim is a 51-year-old man, and the incident is under investigation.