Drought Disaster Declaration

Todd PittengerAugust 30, 2022

The USDA had designated disasters for a couple of Kansas Counties die to ongoing drought.

According to the agency, this Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

Impacted Area: Kansas

Triggering Disaster: Drought

Application Deadline: April 3, 2023

Primary Counties Eligible: Cherokee and Crawford

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:
Kansas: Bourbon, Labette and Neosho
Missouri: Barton, Jasper, Newton and Vernon
Oklahoma: Craig and Ottawa

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

