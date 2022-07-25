Salina, KS

Drop Boxing It

Jeff GarretsonJuly 25, 2022

Saline County Master Clerk and Elections Officer Jamie Doss is preparing for a big turnout for the August 2nd Primary Election in Kansas.

Doss joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Monday and said how big that number will actually be statewide is a topic she has discussed with her fellow election officers around Kansas.

“We’re preparing for a 63-percent turnout, in Saline County because you just don’t know,” she said. Doss believes a more likely turnout falls somewhere between the mid to upper thirties.

Early voting in Saline County has been steady with mail-in ballots, in person voting and drop box ballots cast over the past week.

 

Early voting has been underway since July, 18 and will close on Friday, July 29. The primary election is August 2nd.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

