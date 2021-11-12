Drone Locates Suspect Hiding in Field

A driver was arrested following a high pursuit along Interstate which ended in a construction area in Dickinson County.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, in the early morning hours of Wednesday their agency was notified the Geary County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a 2015 Ford Mustang, reported stolen from Wichita, westbound on Interstate 70. Geary County units lost sight of the vehicle as it entered the road construction near the Chapman exit. Dickinson County deputies later located the vehicle on the Interstate in the north ditch, just before a bridge under construction.

The Dickinson County Deputy responsible for operating the agency’s drone responded and, using thermal imaging technology, was able to locate the suspect in a field approximately ¼ mile north of Interstate. The drone operator was able to direct a Sheriff’s Office unit and a Chapman Police Department unit to the suspect’s location where he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jacob A. Lehmkuhl of Wichita, was turned over to Geary County Deputies for transport back to Geary County.

This investigation involved members of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Chapman Police Department and Dickinson County Emergency Medical Services.