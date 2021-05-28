Salina, KS

Drone Helps Catch Saline Co. Car Thief

KSAL StaffMay 28, 2021

A couple of hi-tech devices helped authorities arrest two suspected thieves.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a homeowner was alerted to a couple of women tresspassing on his property after they smashed a window with a brick and his security system sent him a message. The man left work and met deputies near his home in the 6100 block of E. County Club Road where they found one of the suspects in a Ford Escort stuck in the mud.

Ebony Burke, 19 of Salina was taken into custody on charges of trespassing, drug possession and DUI.

Deputies then deployed a UAV into the sky and located the second suspect, 18-year-old Annie Greer was also stuck in a vehicle she had allegedly just stolen.

Sheriff Soldan says Greer broke into a garage in the 6200 block of E. Country Club Road and stole a 2006 Hyundai Sonata with the keys left in the ignition. Greer will face charges that could include vehicle theft, trespassing and damage to property.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

