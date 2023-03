A Salina man was cited for inattentive driving and not having his driver’s license with him after a two car crash in a super market parking lot.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 63-year-old male driver was transported to the hospital with a bloody nose after he allegedly struck a Ford Econoline bus in the Sunset Plaza Parking lot.

The accident occurred on Wednesday around 7pm. The OCCK bus driver and passenger were not injured.