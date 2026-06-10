Driver Suffers 2 Broken Legs

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of incidents during the severe storms that ripped through central Kansas on Monday night.

Captain Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that a semi driver from Illinois suffered two broken legs after the tractor-trailer truck he was operating was hit by high winds and flipped over on its side.

The accident happened on Interstate-70 near mile marker #254 as 30-year-old Nagi Abdelgadir was driving in the eastbound lane.

The man was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.