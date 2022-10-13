Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 49 °

Driver Strikes Home

KSAL StaffOctober 13, 2022

An 18-year-old Salina man failed to yield to oncoming traffic, struck a vehicle, then a home in the 2300 block of Edward St.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forester tells KSAL news that at 2:45 pm on Wednesday, there was an accident at the corner of Edward and Magnolia. Wayne Jackson, 18, was going north on Edward and failed to yield for an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima. Jackson and his 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo struck the Altima and a home on the corner of Edward.

Both vehicles sustained major front end damage and both were towed from the scene but there were no injuries. The home had damage to the concrete pad for the HVAC system, siding, and wall.

Jackson was cited for failure to yield.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Driver Strikes Home

An 18-year-old Salina man failed to yield to oncoming traffic, struck a vehicle, then a home in the ...

October 13, 2022 Comments

Stocking the Animal Health Toolbox

Farming News

October 13, 2022

Hospital Breast Milk Depot Opens

Top News

October 13, 2022

Fund Established to Help Salina Fam...

Kansas News

October 12, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Driver Strikes Home
October 13, 2022Comments
Fund Established to Help ...
October 12, 2022Comments
Antiques Recovered, Arres...
October 12, 2022Comments
Truck Stolen
October 12, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra