Driver Strikes Home

An 18-year-old Salina man failed to yield to oncoming traffic, struck a vehicle, then a home in the 2300 block of Edward St.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forester tells KSAL news that at 2:45 pm on Wednesday, there was an accident at the corner of Edward and Magnolia. Wayne Jackson, 18, was going north on Edward and failed to yield for an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima. Jackson and his 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo struck the Altima and a home on the corner of Edward.

Both vehicles sustained major front end damage and both were towed from the scene but there were no injuries. The home had damage to the concrete pad for the HVAC system, siding, and wall.

Jackson was cited for failure to yield.