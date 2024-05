A McPherson County Sheriff Deputy working as part of the statewide “Click It or Ticket” enforcement effort clocked a motorist driving 122 MPH.

According to the agency the deputy stopped the driver on K61 Highway north of Inman on Memorial Day. The driver was stopped going 122 MPH in a 70 MPH speed zone.

The agency says this traffic stop highlights the importance of traffic enforcement efforts aimed at making our roadways safer.