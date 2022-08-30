Salina, KS

Hit-And-Run Driver Sought

KSAL StaffAugust 30, 2022

Police are looking for the driver of an older white car who was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Salina on Monday afternoon.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL a 34 year-old woman was stopped at the light going northbound at the S. Ninth Street and W. Crawford Street intersection. At approximately 1:00 p.m. the 2022 Hyundai Elantra was struck by an older model white car with a black bumper exiting the Casey’s parking lot. The white car then immediately went back into the Casey’s parking lot and left northbound.

The Elantra sustained damage to the passenger side and rear but is still operable.

Police are looking for the driver of the older white car who is described to be a younger male with brown hair. The white car might have a handicapped license plate, according to Forrester.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

