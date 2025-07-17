Driver Sought after High Speed Chase

Salina Police are looking for a driver who ran away from authorities after leading them on a high speed chase.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that early Thursday morning around 4:35am a patrol officer observed an H2 Hummer going 53mph in a 30mph zone on E. Republic and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Police say the gold, Hummer then sped up and led cops on a 2-minute pursuit through central Salina.

The driver jumped out of the vehicle in the 500 block of S. 11th and fled on foot. Police are using evidence found in the SUV and scanning through neighborhood video to help identify the male driver.