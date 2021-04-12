Driver Slumped At The Wheel Alerts Authorities To Drugs

Salina Police seize over a pound of methamphetamine when a driver is found passed out in a vehicle.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Kaleb Beaugh, 27, Salina, is arrested for numerous drug related offenses including possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute and other charges. He was allegedly found slumped behind a steering wheel of a vehicle on Saturday night.

Officers were sent to the Kohl’s parking lot, 2580 S. 9th St., at 8 p.m., Saturday, due to a subject being passed out in a vehicle.

Police located Beaugh in the driver’s seat of the car, while SPD drug sniffing K-9, Rodi, indicated the presence of illegal narcotics inside. A search then found 1.67 pounds of meth, digital scales and other paraphernalia.