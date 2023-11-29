Driver Runs after High Speed Pursuit

Salina Police are looking for the driver of a van who led law enforcement officers on a high speed chase early Wednesday morning.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol attempted to make a traffic stop after he witnessed a 2007 Honda Odyssey run a red light at the intersection of Broadway and South Street.

Police say the driver did not stop but sped away – reaching 100 mph on South Broadway.

A Kansas State trooper joined the chase as the van began smoking, finally coming to a stop near the intersection of Tulane and Otto.

Police believe they know who the driver is who fled the scene on foot. Authorities added the van suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure at the end of the pursuit and was towed away.